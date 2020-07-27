What Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Were Doing In London Exactly A Year Ago

Still from Shilpa and Raj's work-out video (courtesy TheShilpaShetty)

Shilpa Shetty can work -out anywhere and everywhere and she will get her husband Raj Kundra join her too. On Monday, Shilpa time travelled a year back, spotted this video of her working out with Raj Kundra in London and had to share it with her fans for some Monday motivation. "This date, last year in London... I really think you all must try this routine once. It's so good and you can actually feel your core tighten for the next 2 days. I wanted to kill Sally by the end of it, seemed like a never-ending song," posted Shilpa, who was working out to the song Sally by Cuzzin Bop.

Shilpa and Raj were working out under the guidance of personal trainer Ben Coleman, about who Shilpa said: "I'm sure Raj felt the same way about Ben Coleman too. But, it was totally worth it!" Shilpa is actually missing travelling and working out when on holiday - a confession she made in her post: "Missing these travels and the work-out, more so! How are you bringing in the new week?"

Need some Monday motivation? Just take a look Shilpa Shetty's video:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra often trend for their couple work-out videos. Here's when their son Viaan joined them during one such:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are also parents to daughter Samisha, who was born via surrogacy in February. Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.