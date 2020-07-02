'You Bring Colour Even Into A Black And White Picture,' Writes Raj Kundra For Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra. (courtesy: rajkundra)

Raj Kundra needs no occasion to express his love for wife Shilpa Shetty and his latest post on Instagram is proof. On Thursday, Raj Kundra posted a greyscale picture of himself with the actress and he accompanied it with an adorable caption. Raj Kundra wrote in his post: "Your smile radiates and shines bright like a diamond, bringing colour even into a black and white picture! Just an appreciation post for Shilpa Shetty. Thank you for being such a wonderful partner. You make it all worth it so proud of you." He added the hashtags #love, #respect and #gratitude to his post.

Take a look at Raj Kundra's post here:

Raj Kundra never shies away from expressing his love for Shilpa on social media. On her birthday, he shared a super cute video, the caption on which read, "To my darling wife, you are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the queen of my life and heart. I love you beyond words. Happy Birthday, my jaan."

Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.