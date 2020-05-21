Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Share Emotional Birthday Wishes For 'Most Amazing' Son Viaan

Raj Kundra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rajkundra9 )

Happy birthday, Viaan! Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra made their son's 8th birthday extra special with sweet birthday posts on social media. The actress gift-wrapped her birthday wish in the form of a video collage for her "sonshine" (as she wrote in her post) and posted it on Instagram along with a touching note dedicated to Viaan. The collage comprises several family photos of Shilpa, Raj and Viaan from their trips, as well as from the little munchkin's previous birthdays. "Happy 8th birthday, my darling son Viaan Raj. Every step of the way, I promise I'll be by your side. Whenever you need a hug, I'll be right here, with my arms spread wide. I'll never stop loving you and believing in you, because you are my sonshine and my pride! I love you!" wrote Shilpa in her post.

Raj Kundra picked a couple of photos of himself, Shilpa Shetty and their son from the family album and shared it with a heart-warming note, in which he proudly called Viaan "the most amazing, kind, caring and adorable son." He wrote: "Happy birthday, my dear son, my life, my heartbeat. Thank you god for the most amazing, kind, caring and adorable son. Viaan, I am so proud of you. May you stay blessed and grounded always. Love, your best friend and your Papa."

Shilpa Shetty's sister, actress Shamita Shetty, also shared a set of pictures featuring herself and the birthday boy and wished her nephew with these words: "Happy birthday, my baby. Our lifeline. I know you are 8 years old now... boy you're growing up fast...but I will continue to squeeze you and give you kisses, my little cutie. Maasi loves you."

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in the year 2009 and Viaan was born in 2012. The couple welcomed daughter Samisha via surrogacy in February this year. On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will return to the big screen after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.