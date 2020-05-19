Shamita Shetty's Pic With Shilpa Is Setting 'Sister Squad' Goals

Shamita Shetty shared this image. (courtesy shamitashettyofficial)

Shamita Shetty, in coronavirus lockdown, seems to be rummaging through the family albums and revisiting memories. On Tuesday, Shamita Shetty took another trip down the memory lane and fished out a not-so-old throwback picture of herself with sister Shilpa Shetty and it is just too beautiful. In the picture, Shamita and Shilpa can be seen posing for the camera as they smile with all their hearts. Dressed in ethnic outfits, Shilpa can be seen holding Shamita. Sharing the picture, Shamita captioned it with the adorable nicknames that the Shetty sisters call each other by. "Munki and Tunki," wrote Shamita. She also added the hashtags "sister squad," "sister love" and "memories" to her post. Take a look:

Shamita Shetty, who is currently confined to her home due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing adorable family pictures featuring Shilpa Shetty. A few days ago, Shamita Shetty shared a snippet of her fam-jam with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Viaan and their mother. "Major missing," Shamita captioned the post. Take a look:

A few weeks ago, Shilpa and Shamita trended a great deal for their adorable sibling's day wish for each other. Shamita shared a video collage of herself and Shilpa and wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt from which read, "Love you Munki, more than I can express. You mean the world to me and I'm totally incomplete without you." Take a look:

On the work front, Shamita has been a part of films like Fareb, Bewafaa, Zeher and Cash among others. Shamita also participated in television reality shows such as Bigg Boss 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty is set to make a comeback to films after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.