Raj Kundra 'Can't Take His Eyes Off' Birthday Girl Shilpa Shetty. See His Post

Raj Kundra's birthday wish for his "darling" wife Shilpa Shetty was as beautiful as it could be. He posted a video, comprising some adorable pictures of himself with the birthday girl as Frankie Valli's Can't Take My Eyes Off You played in the backdrop. He accompanied the video with an equally cute note for Shilpa Shetty, who turned 45-years-old on Monday. Raj Kundra wrote: "To my darling wife, you are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the queen of my life and heart. I love you beyond words. Happy Birthday, my jaan."

Meanwhile, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty also posted some of her favourite moments with the actress. She referred to Shilpa as "Munki" (her nickname) and wrote: "Sisters are like branches on a tree, they grow in different directions, yet their roots remain as one. They help you find important things you've lost like your smiles, your hopes and your courage. Thank you for always helping me find mine when things get tough. You are my anchor, my heart, my soul and I love u so much. Thank you Munki for always having my back and know this, there would be no meaning to my life without you. Happy birthday, my darling."

Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, 7. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.