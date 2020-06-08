On Shilpa Shetty's Birthday, Husband Raj Kundra Bakes Her 'Favourite' Cake. See Pics

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa shared two pictures from her birthday celebrations

The photos also feature her little daughter Samisha

They also feature Shilpa's sister Shamita and mom Sunanda

Nothing's better than savouring your favourite cake on your birthday. And if it is made by your partner, then it's a cherry on top, no? On Monday, Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 45th birthday and on the occasion, her husband Raj Kundra made sure to make the day memorable for her by baking her "favourite vanilla meringue cake." Sharing pictures of herself celebrating her birthday with her family, including son Viaan, little daughter Samisha, sister Shamita, mom Sunanda and mother-in-law Usha Rani, Shilpa thanked her fans for all the "wishes and blessings." She wrote: "Yay! My favourite vanilla meringue cake freshly baked by the bestest hubby in the world, Raj Kundra. Family by my side (the rest on a video call) and all the love, wishes and blessings pouring in from all over the world. Feeling a surge of love and gratitude...Thank you so much!"

Earlier in the day, Raj Kundra wished Shilpa with a very special and beautiful birthday post. He shared a video collage comprising pictures of themselves and wrote: "To my darling wife, you are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the queen of my life and heart. I love you beyond words. Happy birthday, my jaan."

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in the year 2009 and Viaan was born in 2012. The couple welcomed daughter Samisha in February this year.

Shilpa Shetty will return to the big screen after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.