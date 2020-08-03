Raksha Bandhan 2020: On Daughter Samisha's First Rakhi With Viaan, Shilpa Shetty Writes, 'Beginning Of A Forever Kinda Friendship'

Highlights
- Shilpa shared a photo of Samisha and Viaan holding each other's hands
- "Viaan has always wanted and prayed for a little sister," wrote Shilpa
- "His dream and ours has come true, making today extra special," she wrote
On her daughter Samisha's first Rakhi with her brother Viaan, actress Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable photo on social media and wrote: "Right here is the beginning of a 'forever' kinda friendship." The photo features little Samisha and Viaan holding each other's hands. Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote: "Today and this moment is so special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhsha Bandhan. They say, 'our siblings are our first best friends,' right here is the beginning of a 'forever' kinda friendship. Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a little sister - and his dream and ours has come true, making today extra special. I'm glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to, crib about, yet be fiercely protective."
The actress also singled out a note for her Instafam: "Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they're around you, don't forget to give them a tight hug! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my Instafam."
Take a look at the actress' post here:
Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan . They say, 'our siblings are our first best friends', right here is the beginning of a 'forever' kinda friendshipViaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special. I'm glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to , crib about, yet be fiercely protective Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they're around you, don't forget to give them a tight hug! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my instafam. #HappyRakshaBandhan #Siblings #family #famjam #happiness #meandmine #blessed #gratitude
Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in the year 2009 and Viaan was born in 2012. The couple welcomed daughter Samisha via surrogacy in February this year.
"Making the decision to have a child - it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body. " Elizabeth Stone To the two halves of my heart Viaan & Samisha: You both complete me. I love you !Thankyou for choosing me Happy Mother's Day... to me and to all those amazing mothers out there. @rajkundra9 . . . . . #HappyMothersDay #ViaanRajKundra #SamishaShettyKundra #children #son #daughter #family #gratitude #blessed #happiness
Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have "stepped out of the house " for the "FIRST" time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don't have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home. It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don't go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I'm going to document one thing that I'm grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I'm so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let's use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle. Love and Gratitude, SSK #SamishaShettyKundra #20DaysOfGratefulness #gratitude #blessed #family #40days #milestones #thankful #love
In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty will make her comeback after more than a decade with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, in which she will share space with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She also has Priyadarshan's comedy Hungama 2 lined-up.
Shilpa, who stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne and Dus, to name a few.