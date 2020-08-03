Raksha Bandhan 2020: On Daughter Samisha's First Rakhi With Viaan, Shilpa Shetty Writes, 'Beginning Of A Forever Kinda Friendship'

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Shilpa Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

On her daughter Samisha's first Rakhi with her brother Viaan, actress Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable photo on social media and wrote: "Right here is the beginning of a 'forever' kinda friendship." The photo features little Samisha and Viaan holding each other's hands. Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote: "Today and this moment is so special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhsha Bandhan. They say, 'our siblings are our first best friends,' right here is the beginning of a 'forever' kinda friendship. Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a little sister - and his dream and ours has come true, making today extra special. I'm glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to, crib about, yet be fiercely protective."

The actress also singled out a note for her Instafam: "Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they're around you, don't forget to give them a tight hug! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my Instafam."

Take a look at the actress' post here:

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in the year 2009 and Viaan was born in 2012. The couple welcomed daughter Samisha via surrogacy in February this year.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty will make her comeback after more than a decade with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, in which she will share space with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She also has Priyadarshan's comedy Hungama 2 lined-up.

Shilpa, who stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne and Dus, to name a few.