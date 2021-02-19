Shilpa Shetty Is Dreaming Of The Beach. See Her Stunning Throwback Pic

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, just like us, is missing vacationing at a beach destination. The actress, on Friday, made a trip down memory lane and picked a photo from her Maldives vacation that is, without a doubt, captivating. In the throwback, the actress can be seen wearing a blue outfit and sitting in a chair on the beach while enjoying the beauty of nature. The view in the background - the sea, sky and palm trees - will blow your mind. "Beach, please?" she wrote in the caption of her post and added a smiling face with sunglasses emoji. Shilpa also accompanied her post with hashtags like #FlashbackFriday #beachplease #lifeisabeach #friyay #throwback #weekendvibes.

Take a look at the actress' post here:

Wondering how we figured out the aforementioned picture is from Shilpa Shetty's Maldives vacation? The actress had, in 2018, shared a similar photo featuring her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan jumping on the beach on her Instagram profile. "Family is not an important thing, it is EVERYTHING... Feeling gratitude and not expressing it, is like wrapping a present and not giving it... Thank you to the universe for manifesting all my dreams, smiles and love," she had captioned her post.

Here are some more pages from the actress' Maldives diaries:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed daughter Samisha in 2020. They recently celebrated her first birthday.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.