Raj Kundra Shares A Video Of Daughter Samisha In Her 'New Vehicle' Because...

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with their kids. (Courtesy AFP)

Highlights Raj Kundra shared a video of Samisha

She can be seen playing in her toy car

Raj Kundra's caption stole the show on the Internet

Raj Kundra, days after criticising a report claiming that he bought his son Viaan an actual Lamborghini, posted an adorable video of his little daughter Samisha in her "new vehicle" and accompanied it with a satirical caption. In the video, baby Samisha can be seen playing in her toy car as Raj Kundra records a video of her. Sharing the clip, he made a reference to the now-deleted report which stated that Raj Kundra bought his eight-year-old son a Lambo whereas, it was actually just a toy car, and wrote: "Just thought of sharing the video of my daughter in her new 'vehicle' before tabloids claim I have bought a real one."

Take a look at Raj Kundra's post here:

And now, check out Raj Kundra's tweet from last week, where he slammed the aforementioned report that was titled "Rs 54 crore Dubai home to Audi cars, 7 super expensive gifts Indian celebrity kids have got from their parents.":

https://t.co/MVe3fx8Z2U such a credible magazine but such a badly researched article! Kindly mention the Lambo was a toy Lambo car! #fakenews slow clap — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 8, 2021

Raj Kundra and actress Shilpa Shetty welcomed son Viaan in 2012 and daughter Samisha via surrogacy last year. On the New Year, the couple introduced Samisha to the world by sharing a super cute video of the little munchkin. "Singing into 2021. Happy New Year introducing my princess, life and angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. PS: Samisha doesn't like daddy's singing!" Raj captioned his post.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2.