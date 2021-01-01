New Year Just Got Better With This Video Of Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty with daughter Samisha. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, for the first rime, revealed their daughter Samisha's face on social media. The couple, who are celebrating New Year in Goa along with their family members, shared a video on their Instagram profiles, in which Raj Kundra can be seen singing and their daughter Samisha can be seen trying to hum the tunes. Adorable can't even begin to describe the post. "Singing into 2021. Happy New Year! Introducing my princess, life and angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. PS_ Samisha doesn't like daddy's singing," wrote Raj Kundra. He added the hashtags #2021 and #familytime to her post.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty re-posted Raj Kundra's video and she wrote: "Worry less, sing more. Says Samisha Shetty Kundra. Raj Kundra, you should stop singing. Happy New Year Instafam." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #newyear #gratitude #daughter #love #happiness #singer.

Take a look at the video here:

Last year, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra made a surprise announcement on social media, in which they revealed the arrival of the latest addition to the Kundra family - a baby daughter named Samisha. "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house," read an excerpt from Shilpa's post.

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. In terms of work, she was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.