Here's How Shilpa Shetty And Viaan Are Prepping For Baby Samisha's First Daughter's Day

Shilpa Shetty and Viaan are pretty excited about Samisha's first Daughter's Day. The actress, on Thursday, shared a glimpse of the preparation that she has been doing along with her son to make Daughter's Day week special for Samisha. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed baby daughter in February this year. She posted a video, in which she can be seen baking chocolate brownies or should we say "gluten-free chocolate brownies" with Viaan. Sharing the video, Shlipa wrote: "A sibling bond is really special. Viaan realised it's Daughter's Day on 27th, Samisha's first 'Daughter's Day', so he wanted to celebrate (errr eat brownies) all week long. These Gluten-free chocolate brownies were a part of the celebrations. The brownies were absolutely yum! Makes for a fantastic dessert when you are craving something sweet and healthy. You must try this one out at home. The kids will love it!"

Last month, when Samisha turned 6 months old, Shilpa Shetty shared a clip of her playing adorably and wrote: "One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they've outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today. She's started turning onto her tummy... signs of being 'independent' already. Soon, she'll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I'm loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I'm not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel."

Shilpa Shetty, who has featured in films like Dhadkan, Phir Milenge, Rishtey, Karz and Life In A...Metro, is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, a sequel to his 2003 film Hungama.