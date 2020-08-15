Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha Is 6-Months-Old And Showing 'Signs Of Being Independent Already'

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, who welcomed daughter Samisha in February this year, had two reasons to celebrate August 15 - India's 74th Independence Day coincided with Samisha's sixth-month birthday. Shilpa's celebrations of her daughter's birthday spilled onto Instagram, who shared a video of a milestone moment in Samisha's growing up days. "One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they've outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns six-months-old today. She's started turning onto her tummy... signs of being 'independent' already," Shilpa captioned her post, in sync with the Independence Day fervour.

"Soon, she'll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I'm loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I'm not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel," Shilpa added to her post.

Here's Samisha being adorable in the baby crib. We think that's her superpower.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009 and are also parents to son Viaan. On Rakhi this year, she shared just a glimpse of Samisha's first Rakhi: "Today and this moment is so special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Raksha Bandhan."

When Shilpa had 15 million reasons to smile and daughter Samisha was one among them:

Shilpa had shared this adorable family photo on Samisha's 40-day birthday. Samisha was born via surrogacy in February.

Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.