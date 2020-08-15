Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha Is 6-Months-Old And Showing 'Signs Of Being Independent Already'

Highlights
- Samisha Shetty Kundra was born on February 15
- Samisha celebrated her "half birthday" on Independence Day
- Shilpa shared an adorable video of her daughter
Shilpa Shetty, who welcomed daughter Samisha in February this year, had two reasons to celebrate August 15 - India's 74th Independence Day coincided with Samisha's sixth-month birthday. Shilpa's celebrations of her daughter's birthday spilled onto Instagram, who shared a video of a milestone moment in Samisha's growing up days. "One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they've outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns six-months-old today. She's started turning onto her tummy... signs of being 'independent' already," Shilpa captioned her post, in sync with the Independence Day fervour.
"Soon, she'll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I'm loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I'm not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel," Shilpa added to her post.
Here's Samisha being adorable in the baby crib. We think that's her superpower.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009 and are also parents to son Viaan. On Rakhi this year, she shared just a glimpse of Samisha's first Rakhi: "Today and this moment is so special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Raksha Bandhan."
Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan .🌈🧿 They say, 'our siblings are our first best friends', right here is the beginning of a 'forever' kinda friendship❤️😍🧿 Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special. I'm glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to , crib about, yet be fiercely protective 🧿✨😍😂 Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they're around you, don't forget to give them a tight hug! 🤗 Happy Raksha Bandhan to my instafam❤️🌈🤝🙌🏼 . . . . . #HappyRakshaBandhan #Siblings #family #famjam #happiness #meandmine #blessed #gratitude
When Shilpa had 15 million reasons to smile and daughter Samisha was one among them:
Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number '15' has been added to that list now❤️! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra🧿, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It's also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April😍🤩 So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come🙏🏻❤️🤗🧿🌈 ~ @rajkundra9 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day19 #SamishaShettyKundra #happiness #gratitude #blessed #grateful #daughter #15Million #TikTokIndia
Shilpa had shared this adorable family photo on Samisha's 40-day birthday. Samisha was born via surrogacy in February.
🧿Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today🧿 The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. 😇 Ideally, as a ritual we would have "stepped out of the house " for the "FIRST" time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don't have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home. It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don't go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I'm going to document one thing that I'm grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I'm so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let's use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle.🌈❤️😇 Love and Gratitude, SSK . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #20DaysOfGratefulness #gratitude #blessed #family #40days #milestones #thankful #love
Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.