Shehnaaz Gill And Kusha Kapila Sum Up 'Singles During Valentine's Week' In LOL Video

Shehnaaz Gill and Kusha Kapila in a still from the video. (courtesy: kushakapila)

Shehnaaz Gill And Kusha Kapila together in a video - a collaboration we did not know we needed. Kusha Kapila and Shehnaaz Gill hilariously summed up what it is like to be single during the Valentine's Week. The video features the Thank You For Coming co-stars dancing together to Lata Mangeshkar's iconic Mere Khwabon Mein from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). In the clip, Kusha and Shehnaaz are seen searching for the one. In one segment, Shehnaaz is seen searching a trash can. LOL, we can't even.

Kusha Kapila captioned the post, "Sab theek ho jayega behen (everything will be fine sister)." Karan Boolani commented, "Isko web series banao (Make it a web series)." Arjun Bijlani commented "LOL." "Shehnaaz is searching for a boy in the dustbin. LOL," read a comment. Another one added, "Collab didn't know we needed the most." Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis. "Hahahah.. loveee it.. Best recreation of this song ever," another comment read. "Shehnaaz searching in trash. Love it," added another.

Check out Kusha Kapila and Shehnaaz Gill's video here:

Shehnaaz Gill became a star after featuring in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. Other than that she has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was also seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Besides being a social media influencer, Kusha Kapila has also featured in a few films and shows. She has been a part of films like Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B and Selfiee. She hosted season 3 of Comicstaan and she featured in web shows like Masaba Masaba 2 and Minus One: New Chapter. She was also seen in Sukhee, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Amit Sadh, and Thank You For Comingwith Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, last year.