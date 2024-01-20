Sab First Class: Shehnaaz Gill To Co-Star With Varun Sharma. Details Inside

Image instagrammed by Shehnaaz Gill. (courtesy: ShehnaazGill)

For all Shehnaaz Gill fans, we have a super hit news waiting for your attention. The actress has shared an announcement post for her upcoming film, Sab First Class. In this movie, Shehnaaz will share the screen with Fukra fame Varun Sharma. The film has been directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. Murad Khetani, JIO Studios, Cine 1 Studios, and Movie Tunnel Productions are jointly backing the project. Shehnaaz posted two pictures on Instagram. The first one features the actress holding a clapperboard, posing alongside co-star Varun Sharma, director Balwinder Singh Janjua and producer Murad Khetani. The second one showcases a clapperboard with scene number 48, shot number 1+2, and take 1 written on it. In her caption, Shehnaaz wrote, “2024 begins,” accompanied by party poppers, a partying face, raising hands and confetti ball emojis.

As soon as Shehnaaz Gill shared this post, her fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Actress Zareen Khan also wrote, “Mubarak ho” with a red heart emoji.

Shehnaaz Gill's co-actor, Varun Sharma also uploaded the same images on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Varun said, “Starting off 2024 on a First Class note with gratitude and excitement as we commence our Shoot today for ‘Sab First Class' with my Jigri Shehnaaz Gill, helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and Produced by Murad Khetani Sir, Cine 1 Studios, Movie Tunnel Productions and JIO Studios. This one is gonna be a Super fun ride and this one's for everyone who's been there and your support is why life mein ‘Sab First Class' hai! Jai Mata Di.” He also added a red heart, sparkles, blessed face and dizzy emoji.

In response to Varun Sharma's post, his Fukra co-star Pulkit Samrat shared dancing man emojis. Varun Dhawan expressed his excitement by posting red hearts. FYI: Varun Dhawan and Varun Sharma were seen in the 2022 film Bhediya.

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was last seen in Thank You For Coming.

On the other hand, Varun Sharma was last seen in Fukrey 3.