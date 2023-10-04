Shehnaaz Gill Watched Her Film Thank You For Coming With Guru Randhawa, Varun Sharma

Shehnaaz Gill with friends. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill watched her film Thank You For Coming at the film's special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday. She shared some inside photos from the screening with Guru Randhawa, Varun Sharma and a couple of other friends. She simply captioned the post, "My family" and added a few heart emojis. Thank You For Coming, directed by Karan Boolani, stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role along with Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi. TV star Karan Kundrra and film veteran Anil Kapoor also feature in the film.

See Shehnaaz Gill's post here:

Shehnaaz Gill and her co-stars have actively been promoting the film. Posting this video with her co-stars and adding the track Pari Hoon Main from Thank You For Coming and she wrote, "Pariyon ke par, bas nikalne wale hai."

The film is slated to have its theatrical release worldwide on the 6 October 2023. The film also had its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival on September 15. Thank You For Coming is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd.

Shehnaaz Gill became a star after featuring in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. Other than that she has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was also seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.