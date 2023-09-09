Meet Shehnaaz Gill's New Guest - 'Current Sensation' Elvish Yadav (Her Words)

Shehnaaz Gill shared this image. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav was the new guest on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz. The YouTuber, who is busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming song Hum Toh Deewane, checked into Shehnaaz Gill's show for promotions. Hum Toh Deewane, which also stars Urvashi Rautela, will be released on September 14. Shehnaaz has shared a bunch of photographs with Elvish from the sets of her talk show. In the caption, she wrote, “In today's another episode shot we had the current sensation Elvish Yadav gracing our show for promoting his upcoming song on Play Dmf is an absolute bundle of energy. Episodes dropping very soon on my YouTube channel. #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill #elvishyadav #elvisharmy #shehnaazgill.” Reacting to the post, Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha left red hearts in the comment section of the post.

Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill participated in the 13th season of Bigg Boss. She finished in third place. Check out the post here:

Before Elvish Yadav, Shehnaaz Gill hosted Vijay Varma on her show. Sharing a series of candids with the actor, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Had the absolute and immense pleasure to host this wonderful actor Vijay Varma on my show. My mini bucket list of personalities I wanted to have on my show is slowly getting fulfilled. What an amazing episode we have shot, can't wait for you all to watch it. #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill.” Vijay Varma paid a visit to promote his upcoming Netflix film, Jaane Jaan. He co-stars with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaane Jaan will be streaming from September 21.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in the Bollywood chick flick Thank You For Coming. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday. Along with Shehnaaz Gill, Thank You For Coming stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor. Check out Thank You For Coming trailer here:

Thank You For Coming will have its theatrical release next month, on October 6. The film is produced by Anil Kapoor's Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd and Balaji Telefilms Limited. It is helmed by Rhea Kapoor's husband, filmmaker Karan Boolani.