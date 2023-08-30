Trending: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav's Video Of Work-In-Progress Home

Elvish Yadav in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, started trending a great deal after he posted a video of his under-construction house. Elvish Yadav, who won cash prize of Rs 25 lakh along with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy, captioned his vlog "My New House Tour." The video begins with Elvish giving a tour of work-in-progress house. He mentioned that his parents will live on the ground floor. He also gave a tour of the large living area, the kitchen and the staircase that leads up to his room. He also shared snippets of the balcony, his room, walk-in closet and the bathrooms.

Check out the video here:

Elvish Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT 2, shared a picture with his trophy after his win and he wrote on social media, "Elvish army is the best."

He also posted a video from his winning moment on the show and he captioned the video on Instagram, "Thankyou Elvish army, this trophy belongs to you. I just brought it for you all. I am grateful beyond words. Elvish Army wo hai jo Bigg Boss ka 17 saal ka record tod de (Elvish army is the one to break the record of 17 years ). This trophy is yours. Systumm hi hang kardiya #ElvishArmy ne." Elvish is the first ever wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss.

The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT this season were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek emerged as the runner up of the show, while Manisha Rani secured the third spot. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT started on June 17 and it was hosted by Salman Khan. The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal was the winner of that season.