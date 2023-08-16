Alia Bhatt Gives A Shout Out To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav. See His Reply

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Looks like Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav's day was made when Alia Bhatt left a sweet message for him on her Ask Me Anything session held on Instagram on Wednesday. It so happened that, During Alia's AMA session on Instagram Stories, a fan asked her, “Elvish Yadav ke bare mein kuchh ho jaye” (Say something about Elvish Yadav). Alia responded with a shoutout, “Systummm." Alia Bhatt's sweet message soon caught the eye of Elvish himself, who replied instantly by posting Alia Bhatt's story on his feed with a message below that read, "I love you."

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav beat Alia Bhatt's sister Pooja Bhatt in the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 finale to claim the winner's trophy.

Now, take a look at Elvish Yadav and Alia Bhatt's Instagram exchange:

Besides, Alia Bhatt was also asked by a fan, "Did Ranbir click the picture that is your current display?" The actress replied sharing another shot of herself, "Yes...Even this one... He's my most fav photographer...Ever."

A question about her daughter Raha also came by. "How are you handling work and baby as a new mom? I feel so guilty at times," asked a user. Replying to the question, Alia wrote, "Parenting is a lifelong role. I don't think you can have all the answers or be perfect...All I strive to do is live each day with love and only love...Because there's no such thing as too much love."

Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jee Le Zara, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.