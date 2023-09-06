Thank You For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar Navigates Through Life With Help From Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila And Friends

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Thank You For Coming released on Wednesday and it navigated its way to the trends list in no time. Thank You For Coming marks the "comeback of the chick flick" (in the words of the makers). The trailer showcases the story of Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar), a single woman in her thirties, and her quest to find her true love and pleasure. Her journey of finding the one is anything but easy but things get slightly easier with her besties Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi by her side. Karan Kundrra also features as one of Bhumi Pednekar's potential partners. Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi's inputs come in the form of advise to their friend and one-liners. Anil Kapoor, who doubles up as the film's producer, also features in a special appearance.

Check out the trailer of Thank You For Coming:

Bhumi Pednekar, who stars in the lead role, shared the film's trailer on social media and she wrote, "Iss Rajkumari ki fairy tale hai sabse hatke (this princess' fairytale is a little offbeat)." Don't forget to come to Cinemas to watch Thank You For Coming on 6th October 2023."

The film is slated to have its theatrical release worldwide on the 6 October 2023. The film will also have its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival on September 15. Thank You For Coming is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd.