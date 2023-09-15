Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill And Kusha Kapila Can't Stop Dancing To Haanji Even Inside A Plane

Bhumi, Kusha and Shehnaaz in the video. (Courtesy: BhumiPednekar)

What happens when Bhumi Pednekar, Sehnaaz Gill and Kusha Kapila are on a plane? They make Reels. We have proof. Bhumi has shared a video, which captures their hilarious antics, on Instagram. The actress along with Shehnaaz and Kusha jetted off to Toronto for the premiere of their film Thank You For Coming. Helmed by Karan Boolani,Thank You For Coming will enjoy a gala world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 15. Coming back to the Reels, the trio is seen sipping coffee and grooving to the upbeat track Haanji from their upcoming film. The video was shared by Bhumi in a collaborative post with Shehnaaz. The caption read: “Haanji? Kiddaaaaa ;) Plane mein bhi chain nahi hai [we are not calm even on the plane] - Toronto we are coming. #AreYouReadyToCome Can't wait to reunite with Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. #thankyouforcoming #bhumipednekar #shehnaazgill #kushakapila.”

Thank You For Coming producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have reacted to the fun video. Ekta Kapoor has left a slew of fire emojis. In another comment, the filmmaker wrote, “Gowns and gala await.” To this, Bhumi Pednekar replied, “Reaching you now.” On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor dropped an applause and fire emoji.

Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming co-star Shibani Bedi reacted with a heart and a smiley emoji.

Previously, Kusha Kapila teamed with Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi for an Instagram video on Haanji. In the clip, they are seen vibing to the upbeat track and their energy is absolutely infectious. The video, titled "Just girls vibing while getting ready for a night out”, was shared by Kusha Kapila in a joint Instagram post with Shibani Bedi. The caption read: "Haanji, kya groovy gaana hai nahi? [What a groovy track!] Haanji by Qaran featuring The Rish out on Saregama Music YouTube Channel and all other major OTT streaming platforms! What a banger!"

Haanji, fromThank You For Coming, was released on September 12. The track is composed by Tareefan fame Qaran.

Thank You For Coming will be released worldwide on October 6.