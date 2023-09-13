Thank You For Coming Song Haanji: Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh And Shibani Bedi Vibe Together

Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh And Shibani Bedi in a shot from the video. (Courtesy: KushaKapila)

Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi cannot help grooving to Haanji, and we don't blame them. In the video, the trio – dressed in their fashionable best – are seen “vibing” to the upbeat track. Their energy is certainly infectious. FYI: Haanji, from Thank You For Coming, was unveiled on Tuesday. While Kusha and Shibani opted for all-black ensembles, Dolly added glitter to our screens in her golden OOTD. The text accompanying the video read, "Just girls vibing while getting ready for a night out." The clip was shared by Kusha Kapila in a joint Instagram post with Shibani Bedi. The caption read, "Haanji, kya groovy gaana hai nahi? [What a groovy track!] Haanji by Qaran featuring The Rish out on Saregama Music YouTube Channel and all other major OTT streaming platforms! What a banger!" Reacting to the post, Dolly Singh wrote, “Alag hi tod fod macha rakhi hai [What a ruckus…laughing emojis].” Shibani Bedi commented, “Tod phod pro max!” Rhea Kapoor, who is co-producing Thank You For Coming, left heart-eye emojis in the comments. The film is directed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani.

Haanji was composed by Tareefan fame Qaran. He collaborated with Siddhant Kaushal for the lyrics.

In the song, Haanji, Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill have ruled the dance floor and how. Their electrifying dance moves and chic glamour added an extra edge to the video.

Hours after the song's release, in an Instagram post, Bhumi and Shehnaaz recreated their on-screen camaraderie. Their uber-cool co-ord sets were the icing on the cake. “Haaaaaanjiiiii? Mazaa Aaya? [Did you enjoy?] Jisne nahi dekha please jaake gaana dekh lo [Who haven't watched the song yet, please go and check it out]. #ThankYouForComing6thOct #BhumiPednekar #ShehnaazGill,” read the caption. In the comments, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Lolll.” Dolly Singh commented, “Queens [red heart].” Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar left a bunch of fire emojis in the comment section. Singer Qaran also reacted to the Instagram post. He wrote, “Slay [fire emoji].”

Thank You For Coming will enjoy a theatrical release worldwide on October 6. The film will have its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival on September 15.

Thank You For Coming is co-produced by Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd and Balaji Telefilms Limited.