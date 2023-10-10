Shehnaaz Gill In Hospital With Food Poisoning. Rhea Kapoor Spotted Visiting

Rhea Kapoor (L), Shehnaaz Gill (R). (Courtesy: Twitter)

Shehnaaz Gill, who was recently seen in Thank You For Coming with an ensemble cast comprising Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi and Kusha Kapila, was hospitalised due to food poisoning. Rhea Kapoor, who happens to be the co-producer of the film, paid a visit to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday to meet ailing Shehnaaz Gill. Rhea Kapoor was pictured from inside her car. She was dressed in a black kurta. Shehnaaz is fine now. Take a look at the pictures here:

Shehnaaz Gill hosted an Instagram live from hospital bed to let her fans and followers know about her condition. She said in the video, "Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I'm fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection. (Everyone's time comes and goes and this happened in my case as well. It will come again. Guys, I'm fine now. I had an infection. I wasn't well. I had a sandwich. I have had a food infection.)" The live video, which is no longer there on Shehnaaz's profile, was shared by one of her fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Take a look at the video here:

Shehnaaz was promoting the movie extensively before its release. She shared some inside pictures from the special screening of the movie. She watched the movie with Guru Randhawa, Varun Sharma and a couple of other friends. She simply captioned the post, "My family" and added a few heart emojis. Take a look at the pictures here:

Shehnaaz shared a video with her co-stars and added the track Pari Hoon Main from Thank You For Coming along with it. She wrote, "Pariyon ke par, bas nikalne wale hai (The fairies will spread their wings soon)." Take a look at the video here:

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after featuring in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. She also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.