Pics: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill And Team Thank You For Coming Visit The New Parliament Building

Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, along with the team of their upcoming film Thank You For Coming comprising of content creators Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi visited the new Parliament building on Wednesday. The cast of Thank You For Coming had recently visited Toronto where their film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The pictures of the stars from inside the Parliament building were shared by producer Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram feed. Sharing the pictures where all can be seen looking beautiful in sarees, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "We are deeply honoured to be invited to visit the New Parliament. As a team of women, we are proud to see our country making progressive changes towards the betterment of the nation. The Women Reservation Bill: Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a momentous step towards empowerment and upliftment. It paves a great path for Indian women of all backgrounds to take charge and lead us into a brighter future."

See what Ekta Kapoor posted:

Thank You For Coming received an overwhelming response at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Over the weekend, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her gratitude on Instagram. The actress shared a series of pictures and videos with her co-stars. She also thanked everyone for all the love. The opening frame featured Bhumi ruling the red carpet in a gorgeous strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. We also get a glimpse of Anil Kapoor, Karan Boolani and producer Ekta Kapoor in Bhumi's TIFF album.

In one of the clips, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen wiping her tears as she addresses the audience. Sharing the post, Bhumi wrote, “You made me cry. Thank you, Toronto, for the love. You have given me memories for a lifetime. What happened on the red carpet and screening is something I will never forget. Thank you, TIFF, Cameron Bailey and the jury for selecting our film. This has been such a wonderful experience. We have begun with a bang. Can't wait to experience this back home.”

Now, look at how the Thank You For Coming squad announced their arrival in Toronto.

Thank You For Coming, co-produced by Ekta R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd, will hit theatres worldwide on October 6.