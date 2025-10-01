Shashank Khaitan Spills The Beans On Why <i>Dulhania 3</i> With Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Is Delayed

Shashank Khaitan's Dulhania franchise began in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and continued with Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017. Since then, fans of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have been eagerly awaiting an update on Dulhania 3. Shashank Khaitan, who is gearing up for the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, recently opened up about it.

What's Happening

Reacting to fans eagerly waiting for Dulhania 3 led by Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan told Bollywood Bubble, "We all want to come, whether it's Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan or me, but we are still waiting for the right story. I think when we are all happy with a good story, we will definitely come up with it."

He added, "There's nothing that we are in talks about or something like that. We are talking all the time, we are discussing ideas all the time, but nothing has materialised so far. We are very responsible about how we want the franchise to go ahead, and we don't want to make a film just for the sake of a project. We want to tell a good story, which will be engaging and fun. We have received so much love for the Dulhania series, and we want to ensure that we don't take the audience for granted."

About The Dulhania Franchise

Shashank Khaitan's Dulhania films are among the most loved in Bollywood's rom-com genre. The 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania revolved around a carefree Delhi boy, played by Varun Dhawan, who falls in love with a bubbly and outspoken Punjabi girl, played by Alia Bhatt. The story follows how he proves his worth to her conservative family.

In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun played the role of Badri, who falls in love with the ambitious and well-educated Vaidehi, played by Alia Bhatt. The plot explores how he goes to great lengths to win her love without her having to sacrifice her career.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Meanwhile, Shashank Khaitan is preparing for the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The film is set to release in theatres on October 2, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Amid ongoing promotions for his next film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan addressed fans' anticipation for the third installment of the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-led Dulhania franchise. He stated that while they remain interested, they are waiting for the right story and continue to discuss ideas.

ALSO READ | OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janaawar And More