Sharvari Begins Shooting For <i>Alpha</i>: "I Have Manifested This Moment"

Sharvari checked into the sets of Alpha and she did it in style. The actress posted a picture from the sets of Alpha with Shiv Rawail and she captioned the post, "It doesn't get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment. Super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy...Thank you Adi sir for your faith and Shiv Rawail for your belief in me." She added, "Letssss gooooo!! #YRFSpyUniverse." Director Siddharth P Malhotra added, "All the best. I'm sure your gonna nail it." Mithila Palkar commented, "Congratulations! Goooood luck." Anand Tiwari wrote, "Go Sharu." Mini Mathur's comment read, "You will kill this Sharoo."

Check out Sharvari's post here:

The actress announced her association with the project earlier this month and she wrote sharing this video, "It's the time of the #ALPHA.. Girls. #YRFSpyUniverse."

Sharvari shared a photo from the prep of the film earlier and she wrote, "Never miss a Monday #MondayMotivation."

Alpha, starring Sharvari, Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, is a part of the YRF spy universe, which also includes Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. War 2, starring Hrithik and Jr NTR is the next chapter of the YRF spy universe.

Sharvari, speaking of the the project, told news agency IANS earlier this year, "Just the fact that I'm playing a super agent in this galaxy of the greatest icons of cinema is too surreal."