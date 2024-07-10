Alia Bhatt Trained For Four Months For Her Role In Alpha: Reports

Image Instagrammed by Alia Bhatt. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is all set to feature for the first ever female-led film Alpha in the YRF spy universe. The announcement was made by the actress on her Instagram feed a week back along with the title reveal. Along with Alia, Munjya actress Sharvari will also be a part of the much-awaited film, the shooting of which began earlier this month. Now, a source close to the development have opened up about Alia Bhatt's training for the film. Talking to Hindustan Times, the source said “Alia has started shooting for Alpha on July 5th. The film presents her in a never-seen-before avatar. She has trained for about four months to prepare herself to play a super agent. She has five to six major action sequences in the film and she needs to be at her fittest best. Alia has pushed her body to a breaking point because she has to look ruthless on screen.”

Recently, a behind-the-scenes picture of Alia from the sets has been doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, the actress, dressed in her casual best, is seen sipping coffee. Take a look at the viral photo.

Alia Bhatt shared the announcement video on her Instagram handle. The background audio features the actress saying, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar. Aur humare programme ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabs veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega..ALPHA!” Towards the end, the text "filming now" appears on the screen. The caption of the post read, “It's the time of the ALPHA... Girls!” Alia also tagged Sharvari in the caption.

Bobby Deol is rumoured to be a part of the cast of the Shiv Rawail directorial as well. The actor will apparently play the antagonist opposite the ladies. It is going to be the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe.