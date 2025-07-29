Two Meteor Showers To Light Up Sky At Same Time In July: Here Are Best Viewing Tips

Stargazers are set for a spectacular celestial display as they can enjoy two meteor showers, the Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids, which will peak simultaneously on the night of July 29 and July 30. "This is just an amazing coincidence," Nicholas Moskovitz, a planetary astronomer at Lowell Observatory in Arizona, said as quoted by space.com.

Active from July 18 to August 12, the Southern Delta Aquariids are expected to produce 15-20 meteors per hour. It is known for faint, but fast meteors without fireballs. It originates from Comet 96P/Machholz.

Meanwhile, Alpha Capricornids will remain active till August 12 and will produce 3-5 meteors per hour. Known for bright, slow-moving and colourful fireballs, Alpha Capricornids originate from Comet 169P/NEAT.

Southern Delta Aquariids are best seen from the Southern Hemisphere. Overall, stargazers in the Southern Hemisphere will have a better viewing experience. It will be visible from anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere. Observers can look south in the predawn hours on July 30.

What Are The Best Viewing Tips?

The best time to watch is after midnight and before dawn, when the radiant points are highest in the sky.

Dark-sky locations away from city lights, ideally in rural areas or certified International Dark Sky Parks, are the best places to watch showers.

A 27% full moon will set early, which will minimise light pollution and enhance viewing conditions.

Experts have said that the best way to enjoy a meteor shower is with your naked eyes, as it may occur anywhere across vast stretches of sky. Using a telescope or pair of binoculars is not advised.

"Almost all meteor showers peak in the early morning hours between 2:00 and 4:00 am, so your best chance to catch them is after midnight, ideally around 3:00 am," Moskovitz added.