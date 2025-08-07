Get Ready For The Most Epic Meteor Show Of The Year: Perseids Peak In August

The Perseid meteor shower, peaking in mid-August, is widely regarded as the best of the year. Known for its swift, bright meteors that often leave glowing trails, the shower typically produces 50 to 100 meteors per hour. Warm summer nights make it comfortable for viewing.

However, this year's viewing may be impacted by an 84% full moon on the peak night, which could outshine the fainter meteors. While brighter meteors may still be visible in the early morning hours, moonlight will likely reduce overall visibility.

Watch the video here:

Hey skywatchers! What's Up for August? ✨



Jupiter and Venus have a morning meetup, we check out this year's Perseid meteor shower, and peek into the future of our own Sun. https://t.co/8Ixeia9pIA pic.twitter.com/pYM5Oel6Q3 — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) August 1, 2025

For the best experience, head away from city lights, let your eyes adjust for about 30 minutes, and enjoy the show.

What causes the Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseid meteor shower occurs when Earth travels through debris left by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the Sun every 133 years. As Earth moves through the comet's dust trail from around July 14 to September 1, tiny particles - about the size of sand grains-hit our atmosphere at speeds of 215,000 km/h. The intense friction heats the air, producing glowing streaks of light. The shower peaks when Earth passes through the densest part of the stream, creating the most visible meteors.

What Makes It Special

Perseids are famous for their fireballs, large, bright meteors caused by bigger particles, often more visible than typical meteors.

When and Where to Watch

To view the Perseids meteor shower, look straight up to take in as much of the night sky as possible. The meteors appear to originate from the constellation Perseus, but it's best to look away from this point to spot meteors with longer tails. Locate Perseus by finding Cassiopeia, a W-shaped constellation, and look below it. The Perseids are visible from 10 pm onwards, especially during pre-dawn hours.

Where Meteors Come From

They originate from debris left by comets and asteroids. As Earth crosses this debris, the particles burn in the atmosphere, creating streaks of light.

Originating Comet

The Perseids come from Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, discovered in 1862. It has a 133-year orbit and last passed by Earth in 1992.

Radiant Point

The meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus, which gives the shower its name.