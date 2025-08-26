School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 26): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (August 26): Morning is the perfect time to stay informed about important happenings across the nation and the world. Keeping track of developments in national, international, business, sports, and education strengthens awareness and helps students grow into responsible citizens. Here are the top headlines for your school assembly on August 26, 2025.

Top National Headlines - August 26

"Pressure May Rise, But We Will Bear It": PM Modi ahead of the US tariff deadline

Supreme Court: Online shows by influencers and YouTubers don't enjoy free speech protection

Proposal to bring all food and textile items under the 5% GST slab

Amit Shah: Dhankhar resigned for health reasons, opposition claims untrue

Delhi Metro revises fares after eight years

Apple says India expansion will continue without slowdown

Top International Headlines - August 26

Israeli strikes hit Gaza hospital; 20 killed, including 5 journalists

Trump expresses willingness to meet Kim Jong Un while hosting South Korea's President Lee

US President Trump announces fresh security measures in Washington

US envoy: Working "very hard" to end Ukraine war as Kyiv gains Western backing

Business And Economy - August 26

Apple confirms no slowdown in iPhone production expansion in India

RBI holds discussions with exporters over tariff concerns

Top Sports News - August 26

Mirabai Chanu lifts 193 kg in the 'new' 48 kg category, claims gold with Commonwealth records; sets sights on World Championships

India bags two world titles in archery

Education and Opportunities - August 26