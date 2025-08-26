School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 26): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines: IITs to increase intake under the sports quota.
School Assembly News Headlines (August 26): Morning is the perfect time to stay informed about important happenings across the nation and the world. Keeping track of developments in national, international, business, sports, and education strengthens awareness and helps students grow into responsible citizens. Here are the top headlines for your school assembly on August 26, 2025.
Top National Headlines - August 26
- "Pressure May Rise, But We Will Bear It": PM Modi ahead of the US tariff deadline
- Supreme Court: Online shows by influencers and YouTubers don't enjoy free speech protection
- Proposal to bring all food and textile items under the 5% GST slab
- Amit Shah: Dhankhar resigned for health reasons, opposition claims untrue
- Delhi Metro revises fares after eight years
- Apple says India expansion will continue without slowdown
Top International Headlines - August 26
- Israeli strikes hit Gaza hospital; 20 killed, including 5 journalists
- Trump expresses willingness to meet Kim Jong Un while hosting South Korea's President Lee
- US President Trump announces fresh security measures in Washington
- US envoy: Working "very hard" to end Ukraine war as Kyiv gains Western backing
Business And Economy - August 26
- Apple confirms no slowdown in iPhone production expansion in India
- RBI holds discussions with exporters over tariff concerns
Top Sports News - August 26
- Mirabai Chanu lifts 193 kg in the 'new' 48 kg category, claims gold with Commonwealth records; sets sights on World Championships
- India bags two world titles in archery
Education and Opportunities - August 26
- IITs to increase intake under the sports quota, expand scholarship schemes
- UK government opens applications for Master's programmes under Commonwealth Shared Scholarships
- Supreme Court to hear pleas on OCI students' fee structure in medical, engineering colleges
- Supreme Court to hear parents' body plea on Delhi school fee fixation