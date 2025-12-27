School Assembly News Headlines (December 28): Top National, World, Sports Updates

Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports, and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 28, 2025.
Top National Headlines (December 28)
"They Killed Him Over His Job": Bangladeshi Hindu Man's Family Speaks to NDTV
660 Arrests in 24 Hours: Big 'Op Aaghat' Crackdown In Delhi Before New Year
Congress Leaders Quit, Join BJP to Take Control of Kerala Panchayat
Actor Allu Arjun Named in 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Chargesheet
Top Global Headlines
"Does Anyone Know What Somaliland Is?" - Trump After Israel's Big Move
Chinese Train Breaks World Record, Hits 700 kmph in Just Two Seconds
Asim Munir Speaks of 'Brain Gain'; Pakistan Sees Mass Exodus of Skilled Workers
Kash Patel Says FBI's Aging Headquarters to Shut Down Permanently
US Air Travel Severely Hit: 1,100 Flights Cancelled, Nearly 4,000 Delayed
Ukraine's Zelensky To Meet Donald Trump on Sunday
Top Sports News
BCCI Approached VVS Laxman for Test Coaching After South Africa
Series Loss Under Gautam Gambhir; He Rejected Offer: Report
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Vijay Hazare Trophy Salaries Revealed