School Assembly News Headlines (December 28): Top National, World, Sports Updates

Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports, and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 28, 2025.

Top National Headlines (December 28)

"They Killed Him Over His Job": Bangladeshi Hindu Man's Family Speaks to NDTV

660 Arrests in 24 Hours: Big 'Op Aaghat' Crackdown In Delhi Before New Year

Congress Leaders Quit, Join BJP to Take Control of Kerala Panchayat

Actor Allu Arjun Named in 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Chargesheet

Top Global Headlines

"Does Anyone Know What Somaliland Is?" - Trump After Israel's Big Move

Chinese Train Breaks World Record, Hits 700 kmph in Just Two Seconds

Asim Munir Speaks of 'Brain Gain'; Pakistan Sees Mass Exodus of Skilled Workers

Kash Patel Says FBI's Aging Headquarters to Shut Down Permanently

US Air Travel Severely Hit: 1,100 Flights Cancelled, Nearly 4,000 Delayed

Ukraine's Zelensky To Meet Donald Trump on Sunday

Top Sports News

BCCI Approached VVS Laxman for Test Coaching After South Africa

Series Loss Under Gautam Gambhir; He Rejected Offer: Report

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Vijay Hazare Trophy Salaries Revealed