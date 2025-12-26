School Assembly News Headlines (Dec 27): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (December 27): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports, and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 27, 2025.

Top National Headlines (December 27)

8 Killed, 18 Injured In Mosque Bombing In Syria During Friday Prayers

"Attack on Hindus Worrisome": India After Two Men Lynched In Bangladesh

India's "Commitment" On Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Highlighted In "Biggest Fugitives" Video

Udaipur IT Firm CEO, Woman Executive Head Arrested For Raping Manager In Car

Delhi High Court Directs Action Against Unauthorised Cafes In Majnu Ka Tila Amid Safety Risks

Top World Headlines (December 27)

Indian Student, 20, Shot Dead Near Toronto University; Accused On The Run

"Don't Trust Agents Claiming Guaranteed US Visa," Warns Embassy In India

Tarique Rahman, the 'Dark Prince', and the 'Shadow PMO' That Ran Bangladesh

15 Injured In Stabbing, 'Unspecified Liquid' Attack In Japan's Mishima

Unclean Water, Power Cuts in Cell: UN Expert Criticises Detention Conditions Of Imran Khan's Wife In Pakistan

Brazil's Bolsonaro Releases Letter Backing Son for 2026 Presidential Race

Top Sports Headlines (December 27)

First Time In 123 Years: History Made In Australia vs England Fourth Ashes Test

KKR Star Suffers Severe Head Injury While Fielding, Rushed To Hospital

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli Achieves Major Record In 'Player Of The Match' Feat; Rinku Singh Smashes 56-Ball Century

Virat Kohli Enters 'God Mode', Surpasses Australia Great Michael Bevan To Set World Record

Top Education News