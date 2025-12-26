School Assembly News Headlines (Dec 27): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (December 27): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports, and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 27, 2025.
Top National Headlines (December 27)
- 8 Killed, 18 Injured In Mosque Bombing In Syria During Friday Prayers
- "Attack on Hindus Worrisome": India After Two Men Lynched In Bangladesh
- India's "Commitment" On Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Highlighted In "Biggest Fugitives" Video
- Udaipur IT Firm CEO, Woman Executive Head Arrested For Raping Manager In Car
- Delhi High Court Directs Action Against Unauthorised Cafes In Majnu Ka Tila Amid Safety Risks
Top World Headlines (December 27)
Indian Student, 20, Shot Dead Near Toronto University; Accused On The Run
"Don't Trust Agents Claiming Guaranteed US Visa," Warns Embassy In India
Tarique Rahman, the 'Dark Prince', and the 'Shadow PMO' That Ran Bangladesh
15 Injured In Stabbing, 'Unspecified Liquid' Attack In Japan's Mishima
Unclean Water, Power Cuts in Cell: UN Expert Criticises Detention Conditions Of Imran Khan's Wife In Pakistan
Brazil's Bolsonaro Releases Letter Backing Son for 2026 Presidential Race
Top Sports Headlines (December 27)
- First Time In 123 Years: History Made In Australia vs England Fourth Ashes Test
- KKR Star Suffers Severe Head Injury While Fielding, Rushed To Hospital
- Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli Achieves Major Record In 'Player Of The Match' Feat; Rinku Singh Smashes 56-Ball Century
- Virat Kohli Enters 'God Mode', Surpasses Australia Great Michael Bevan To Set World Record
Top Education News
- IIT Kanpur Receives 1,202 Offers In Phase 1 Placements for 2025-26 Graduating Batch
- UP Government Makes Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools
- Bihar DElEd 2026 Registration Deadline Extended
- Delhi Schools Resume Physical Classes For Classes 6-9 and 11 After Air Quality Improves