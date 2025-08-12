Perseid Meteor Shower: All About The Most Dazzling Sky Show Of The Year

Attention stargazers, it's time for one of the most dazzling sky shows of the year. A highlight of the northern summer - the Perseid meteor shower - hits its peak on the intervening night of August 12 and 13. It is considered to be one of the year's most dazzling displays.

Known for bright, fast-moving meteors, the Perseid meteor shower lights up the skies each summer. The 2025 shower coincides with the rise of a waning gibbous moon, whose glare will make it difficult to see all but the brightest of meteors, according to Space.com.

It will be visible to the naked eye, but local weather will play a significant role. So check your forecast before going out to a dark spot, given the Perseids' reputation for producing spectacular fireballs.

What is the Perseid meteor shower?

The annual event occurs when Earth passes through debris trails shed by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. When tiny comet shards contact our atmosphere at speeds of up to 37 miles (59 kilometres) per second, they create the bright flashes we call meteors, the BBC reported.

The Perseid meteor shower has been observed for nearly two millennia, with early records originating from ancient China. The shower's name is derived from the constellation Perseus the Hero, from which the meteors appear to originate, according to EarthSky.

How and when to watch the Perseids

The predawn hours of August 13 offer the best opportunity to see Perseids when up to 100 shooting stars per hour should be visible under perfect conditions, Space.com reported.

In an email to Space.com, meteor expert Robert Lunsford from the American Meteor Society said, "The best rates will probably be near 15 per hour, as dim meteors make up a majority of the activity."

According to NASA, meteors can also appear as early as 10 pm local time. "You can watch for long Perseid earthgrazers as soon as it gets dark until the moon begins to interfere. This will be about an hour for most folks," Lunsford added.

How to optimise your chances of viewing it

Finn Burridge, science communicator at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, shared tips to maximise your chances of seeing a shooting star during the Perseid meteor shower.

To optimise viewing, make sure you have a wide view of the sky without obstructions such as buildings, trees, or hills, he said. Lie on your back and look upwards since meteors can appear anywhere. Head to a spot away from town or city lights, but don't forget to bring water, charge your phone, and let someone know where you're going. Be patient - the longer you're out, the more likely you'll spot a meteor. It takes at least 20 minutes in dark conditions for your eyes to fully adapt, he added.