Crazy Viral: BTS Pic Of Alia Bhatt From The Sets Of Alpha

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: invincible_alia)

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have joined hands for their upcoming film Alpha. The actresses have been busy shooting for their film. Recently, a behind-the-scenes picture of Alia from the sets has been doing the rounds on social media. In the picture, the actress, dressed in her casual best, is seen sipping coffee. Take a look at the viral photo.

Alia Bhatt shared the announcement video on her Instagram handle. The background audio features the actress saying, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar. Aur humare programme ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabs veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega..ALPHA!” Towards the end, the text "filming now" appears on the screen. The caption of the post read, “It's the time of the ALPHA... Girls!” Alia also tagged Sharvari in the caption.

Last month, a series of images, purportedly from their training sessions, have made waves across the Internet. One of the pictures capture Alia striking a pose alongside her trainer in the gym. The other snapshot features Sharvari and her trainer sporting their workout gear. In case you didn't notice, both the actresses were training in the same gym with the same trainer. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actor-trainer wrote, "Memories #shooting #movies."

ICYMI: Alphawill be directed by Shiv Rawail. It is going to be the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The spy universe started with the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The first movie was Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Next up, we have War 2, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for her next project, Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina. She will also be seen in Love & War.