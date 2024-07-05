Alia Bhatt X Sharvari In YRF Spy Film Alpha. Could The Internet Be More Excited?

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

The YRF spy-verse just got bigger and better with Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. It is the first female-led movie from the YRF spy universe of films (more on that later). The film will be directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. Alia Bhatt revealed the film's title on Instagram, on Friday with these words, "It's the time of the Alpha girls. #YRFSpyUniverse." The Internet couldn't be more thrilled with two female actors headlining the big project and a quick glance at the comments section of Alia's post is proof.

"Boys and girls we got another Alia Bhatt female led film coming," wrote a user. Another one added, Alia Bhatt X Sharvari, the best duo in action." Another fan commented, "Hurricane at box office." Another comment read, "Spy girls are coming." "The alphas coming to rule the spy universe," commented an Instagram user.

Another section of the Internet wondered if other stars of the YRF spy universe will feature in cameo appearances. "Please keep Tiger and Pathaan cameo." SRK ka cameo daal do Chopra sahab (Please add SRK's cameo, Chopra Sir)." Another user wrote, Looking forward to it. Hope Katrina Kaif makes a cameo." The YRF spy universe also includes Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. War 2, starring Hrithik and Jr NTR is the next chapter of the YRF spy universe

Check out the post here:

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.