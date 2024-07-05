Alpha: Into The YRF Spy-Verse With Alia Bhatt And Sharvari's New Film

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will co-star in the film. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

New movie alert. Courtesy: Yash Raj Films. The production house has announced its next project featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. We are talking about the upcoming Spy Universe film titled ALPHA. In a video shared by Alia Bhatt on Instagram, we are introduced to the title. The background audio features the actress saying, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar. Aur humare programme ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabs veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega..ALPHA!” Towards the end, the text "filming now" appears on the screen. The caption of the post read, “It's the time of the ALPHA... Girls!” Alia also tagged Sharvari in the caption.

Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, “LET'S GO.” Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap posted raising hands and collision emojis. Actress Pashmina Roshan dropped fire emojis. Navya Naveli Nanda shared a red heart and raising hands emojis. Anil Kapoor chimed in with fire, thumbs up, and raising hands emojis. Many others followed suit.

Alpha will be directed by Shiv Rawail. It is going to be the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The spy universe started with the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The first movie was Ek Tha Tiger, and then came Tiger Zinda Hai,War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Next up, we have War 2, by Ayan Mukerji, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

The speculations about actor Alia joining the YRF Spy Universe came to an end in March when Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani confirmed the news. At FICCI Frames, he said, "I'll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is that Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio."

"I think the YRF Spy Universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. And as one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there's a lot of stuff that's going to come in the spy universe, We're going to see more and more films getting made under it. But of course, not going to share everything here. But we will talk about it at a more opportune time. But for now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film," he added.

As per a Deadline report, Bobby Deol will also appear in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's film.