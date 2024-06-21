YRF Issues Statement After Gujarat High Court Lifts Stay On Junaid Khan's Debut Film Maharaj

A poster of Maharaj. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Yash Raj Films (YRF) issued a statement after the Gujarat High Court lifted the stay on the release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj. Junaid Khan's debut film is now available for streaming on Netflix. The court's ruling stated that the movie, based on the events surrounding the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, does not aim to disrespect any community's sentiments.

In their statement, YRF expressed gratitude for the judiciary's decision to allow the release of Maharaj. The statement read, "We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji. Karsandas, a hero and a devout Vaishnav, stood for righteousness, protected women and safeguarded his community and faith. Maharaj is a tribute to his indomitable fighting spirit and his courage to be on the right side of history."

The statement added, "Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture & heritage. We have never produced a film that has tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen. Hope you watch Maharaj and join us in saluting Karsandas. Thank You."

Initially scheduled for release on June 14, Maharaj faced delays when the High Court intervened following objections from a group of businessmen who feared the film could offend Vaishnav religious sensitivities. However, after Justice Sangeeta K. Vishen personally viewed the film, she allowed Netflix to proceed with its streaming. Alongside Junaid Khan, the movie features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh in significant roles.