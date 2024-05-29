Junaid Khan's Maharaj Poster Gets A Big Shout Out From Mom Reena Dutta, Sister Ira And Others

Junaid Khan in Maharaj. (courtesy: netflix_in)

The first poster of Maharaj released on Wednesday and it features Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan. The film's director Siddharth Malhotra shared the poster on social media and he wrote, "The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix! My next film as a director please give it all the love. Introducing Junaid Khan." He thanked the entire team and signed off the post with these words, "Eternally grateful to Adi (Aditya Chopra) and YRF for giving me the wings to fly to tell this great story - More details in months to follow."

In the comments section of the post, Zayed Khan commented, "Finally, congratulations brother. Can't wait to see this one." TV star Aamir Ali dropped heart emojis. Shalini Pandey wrote, "So much love and more to you." Casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Amen! It's here! Can't wait to see this." Dia Mirza wrote, "Yayyyyy." Shruti Haasan wrote, "Yay! Can't wait." Meanwhile, Junaid's mom Reena Dutta shared the poster on her Instagram stories. Ira Khan too shared her brother's poster and she wrote, "Junnnnuuuuu" and she added heart emojis.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to step into the Hindi film industry. Maharaj will collaboratively be made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix. Maharaj also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The project was officially announced on February 29.