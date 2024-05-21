Jr NTR's LOL Reply To Co-Star Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Wish: 'Had A Congenial War On Sets With You'

Jr NTR and Hrithik will co-star in the film. (courtesy: taran_adarsh)

As Jr NTR celebrated his 41st birthday on Monday, his War 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan wished him on X (earlier known as Twitter). Hrithik Roshan wrote on X, "A very Happy Birthday to you Jr NTR. Here's to another incredible spin around the sun. This time we spin together! I hope by the end of it the master is proud of the student in the kitchen! Haha ! Stay healthy. Stay blessed." Jr NTR replied to Hrithik Roshan, "Hahaha... Thank you so much Sir. Had a congenial War on sets with you. Can't wait to be back with you and spin around the Sun together... As they say when the student is ready the teacher will appear and you are ready."

Read the X exchange here:

Hahaha... Thank you so much Sir. Had a congenial War on sets with you. Can't wait to be back with you and spin around the Sun together... As they say when the student is ready the teacher will appear and you are ready — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2024

Last year in April, the news about the film's cast was shared by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (earlier known as Twitter). "It's official. Hrithik-Jr NTR in War 2. YRF pulls off a casting coup. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will share screen space for the first time in War 2. Ayan Mukerji directs. YRF Spy Universe," Taran Adarsh wrote.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji,War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film released in theatres in January this year.

Jr NTR will next be seen in Devara, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently revealed that Dharma Productions will have the North theatrical distribution rights of the film. The superstar was last seen in the global smash hit RRR.