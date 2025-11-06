Shah Rukh Khan's Unseen Pictures As An Army Officer Go Viral, Internet Reacts

Shah Rukh Khan has portrayed an army officer in several films. His journey began with the television show Fauji, which then extended to films such as Veer Zaara, Main Hoon Na, and Jawan, to name a few, where he donned the uniform. Recently, new pictures have surfaced online in which the actor appears sharp in army attire once again, leaving fans excited.

About Shah Rukh Khan's Latest Viral Shots

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on November 2, 2025. Shortly after, photographer Colston Julian shared several images of the superstar looking dapper in an army uniform.

The caption read, "Shahrukh KHAN photographed on location at Mehboob Studios."

There are three pictures: one is a long shot of the actor, while the other two are close-up frames; in one, he is tapping his cap.

In the pictures currently going viral, the name tag on the uniform reads Abhimanyu Rai, which was Shah Rukh Khan's character name in Fauji, his first television show.

There is no definite indication of when these photos were taken.

How Fans Reacted

Fans were ecstatic about the pictures. One commented, "The uniform looks so stunning on him."

Another echoed, "He looks so stunning in that uniform."

Someone else remarked, "After wearing this uniform, he must have felt like his dream had come true."

Years ago, in an interview with Rajiv Shukla, Shah Rukh Khan stated, "I wanted to be an army officer. However, when I was at the army school, they told me to cut my hair, and I said no."

In A Nutshell

Fans are thrilled after photographer Colston Julian recently shared unseen pictures of Shah Rukh Khan posing as an army officer. In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan had expressed his wish to become an army officer.

ALSO READ | Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Cuts 3-Tier Cake With Over 300 Fans At Meet And Greet