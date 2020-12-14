Shah Rukh Khan's ROFL Reply To Gauri Khan's Tweet Deserves An Award Of Its Own

SRK with Gauri Khan. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan recently featured on an architectural magazine's list of top 100 and even received a trophy for her work as an interior decorator. "I am thrilled to be a part of the AD100 list, and to receive this trophy! Thank you," she wrote tagging the magazine. Gauri Khan's friends and fans did wish her for her achievement. However, a special comment arrived from her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing Gauri's tweet, SRK added a hint of self-deprecating humour and wrote: "Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain (at least someone is getting an award in our family)." Jokes aside, SRK has an enviable collection of awards. He was awarded a Padma Shri in 2005. He has a total of 15 Filmfare Awards. He also received international awards like 'Officer Dan Ordre Arts et des Lettres' among many, many others.

Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!! https://t.co/zwrawI4zdm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2020

Gauri Khan is a woman of many hats. She is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van.

SRK married Gauri in the year 1991, just a year before he made his Bollywood debut with the 1992 film Deewana. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 23 (their eldest child), Suhana (20) and 7-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor produced several projects last year, which include Netflix's Bard Of Blood, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla and Kaamyaab. He also produced the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan. The actor has reportedly signed a film titled Pathan.