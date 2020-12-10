Bob Biswas: Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Tweeted After The Film's Wrap

Abhishek Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan. courtesy RedChilliesEnt)

The team of Bob Biswas recently wrapped the film's schedule, a picture from which was shared by the makers on the official Twitter page of Red Chillies Entertainment on Thursday. The picture featured the film's lead actor Abhishek Bachchan along with director Sujoy Ghosh, his daughter, director Diya Ghosh and producer Gaurav Verma. The caption on the post read: "It's a wrap on a very special film! Bob Biswas will see you soon." Reacting to the tweet, the film's producer Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "How wonderful. Thank you all for being so professional and getting the job done even in these testing times." He signed off saying, "Lots of love and luck to all of you."

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

How wonderful. Thank you all for being so professional and getting the job done even in these testing times. Lots of love and luck to all of you. https://t.co/Fcq0Masbgt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2020

Bob Biswas is a standalone film on the character, which was first introduced by Sujoy Ghosh in his 2012 film Kahaani. Abhishek Bachchan, who stars in the titular role, announced his association with the project last year. He shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, whose production house Red Chillies Entertainment backed the project. "Excited to announce my next film! Bob Biswas. Can't wait to get started. Working with many favourites," he tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan have co-starred in several films together including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and the 2014 film Happy New Year. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Basu's film Ludo, which released on Netflix. He will next be seen in The Big Bull, which will release on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.