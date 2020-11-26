Nomoshkar, Ek Minute. Abhishek Bachchan As Bob Biswas Takes Over Kolkata

Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas (courtesy queen.82.queen )

Bob Biswas is keeping Abhishek Bachchanvery busy in Kolkata. The 44-year-old actor flew to Kolkata earlier this week and is currently occupied with the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Bob Biswas. For the uninitiated, Bob Biswas, in which Abhishek plays the titular role, is a standalone film with a Kahaani connection. The titular character is a cold-blooded contract killer, a character that was introduced in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Kahaani. The role was originally played by Saswata Chatterjee and has been taken over by Abhishek for the standalone film. Photos of Abhishek, dressed as Bob Biswas, is doing the rounds on the Internet.

In the photos, Abhishek can be seen sporting thick, square-framed glasses - just like Bob Biswas did in Kahaani. Actress Chitrangada Singh, who co-stars with Abhishek in the movie, was also spotted on the sets.

On Wednesday, Chitrangada shared this photo from the sets of Bob Biswas.

Earlier this week, Abhishek Bachchan announced Bob Biswas schedule is back on track.

Bob Biswas is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. In November last year, SRK had tweeted: "Bob Biswas is coming to 'kill it!'". The film is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The first schedule of Bob Biswas has kicked off in January but was disrupted because of the coronavirus induced pandemic. Abhishek was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July. He has recovered since then and resumed his work commitments. Abhishek also has films such as The Big Bull and Ludo in his line-up.