Shah Rukh Khan Was 'Very Shy' To Show His Abs In This Pic. Courtesy: Bosco Martis

Bosco Martis shared this picture. (courtesy: boscomartis)

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are creating a heavy buzz on the Internet owing to the release of their recent song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Now, the choreographer Bosco Martis has shared some BTS pictures from the sets of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and we can't take our eyes off Shah Rukh. In the images, Bosco is posing with the superstar (who is showing off his chiselled abs and sporting long hair). Both are twinning in black ensembles and stylishly posing for the camera. However, before posing for the camera, SRK was "shy" to show his abs, as per Bosco. Along with the photos, the choreographer dropped a long post thanking SRK for the pictures.

He wrote, "This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page . Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one . And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir.. It's a treasured moment for me for a life time. Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one . Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan."

He also mentioned Deepika Padukone in his post and called her the "epitome of glamour". He wrote, "@deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour shining and looking super hot . My best wishes to my team."

Here have a look:

Earlier today, the makers of Pathaan released the second song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan also shared the song on his Instagram handle. Check out the post below:

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.