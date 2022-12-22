Pathaan Song Jhoome Jo Pathaan: When Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan Dance, So Does Everyone Else

SRK and Deepika in a still from Jhoome Jo Pathaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

After Besharam Rang, the makers of Pathaan dropped the next track from the film titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan on Thursday. The song features the film's lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dancing their hearts out on the streets and the world follows them. The stars do the locomotion in stunning costumes. The peppy beats, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry are the highlights of the song. Not to mention the fun hook step. The video ends with Shah Rukh Khan doing his signature spreading his arms in the air pose.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been composed by Vishal and Sheykhar. The lyrics are by Kumaar and it has been sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar. The choreography is by Bosco-Caesar.

Check out the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan here:

Sharing the track on social media, SRK wrote: "Tumne mohabbat karni hai....humne mohabbat ki hai....Iss dil ke 'alava kisi se bhi, na humne ijaazat li hai! Let's jhoomo! Jhoome Jo Pathaan song out now. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Pathaan, one of the most awaited films of 2023, went on floors this year. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside SRK.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham's first collaboration. It will be Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 4th project together. The duo have earlier worked together in films like Happy New Year and Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut.