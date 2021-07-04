Darlings: Shah Rukh Khan Wants Alia Bhatt To 'Sign' Him For Her Next Production. Her Adorable Reply

A file photo of Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.

Alia Bhatt started shooting for her debut production venture Darlings, in which she stars alongside Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and her Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma, on Saturday. The film is being co-produced by Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan-owned banner Red Chillies Entertainment. On Saturday evening, when Alia Bhatt posted a picture of herself getting ready on the first day of Darlings shoot, her tweet got an ROFL reaction from Shah Rukh Khan, who hilariously yet adorably asked her to "sign him up" for her "next home production." For those who don't know, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia have worked together in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi.

"Day one of DARLINGS! My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor). I don't know what it is... a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body... I dream all night about messing up my lines...become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't - because being nervous... and feeling unsure means you really, really care. PS - wish me luck please (I'll need all of it to match up to my co-actors)," tweeted Alia. Reacting to her post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "After this production, please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional...promise!"

Alia, being Alia Bhatt, reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's request in the most adorable way. She replied: "hahaha, I could ask for nothing more. Done deal signed! Love you, my favourite." Aww.

Here's what Shah Rukh Khan wrote reacting to Alia tweet:

After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise! https://t.co/rXzha7LmZR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 3, 2021

And now read Alia Bhatt's reply here:

hahaha I could ask for nothing more.. done deal signed! Love you my favourite https://t.co/mW5fIXCwff — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 3, 2021

Alia Bhatt announced her banner and Darlings in March this year.

Darlings is a dark comedy directed by Jasmeet K Reen.