Shah Rukh Khan Plays A Cameo In Iran Consulate's Hormuz Taunt To Trump

After Donald Trump claimed that Washington had "largely destroyed" Iran's navy, sinking as many as 158 ships, the Consulate of Iran in Mumbai used Bollywood's soft power to respond to the US President.

The official X page of the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai posted a video of speedboats moving in the sea and launching precise missiles at high speed.

"'Red bees of the #PersianGulf' yeah, the fast missile boats are warming up. Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran's navy was 'finished'... Now they're about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick," the X post shared on Monday read.

“Red bees of the #PersianGulf” yeah, the fast missile boats are warming up.



Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran's navy was “finished”… now they're about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick.



Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai 😏.#HORMUZ pic.twitter.com/Wu0FV5iMIc — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 13, 2026

'Red bees' are Iran's fast-attack missile boats in the Persian Gulf, used by the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) Navy known for their rapid and coordinated strikes on the enemy, much like a swarm of bees.

Teasing that this attack by Red bees on the US armed forces was just the beginning, the Consulate of Iran in Mumbai added in the post, "Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai. #HORMUZ."

"Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" is Shah Rukh Khan's popular dialogue from his 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, a revenge-reincarnation musical romance drama also starring Deepika Padukone.

The one-liner from the blockbuster movie, which has come to be associated with holding on to hope in the most testing times, is used by the Consulate of Iran in Mumbai on X as a dare to Trump's forces amid the ongoing war.

On Monday, Trump in a Truth Social post wrote, "Iran's Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, "fast attack ships," because we did not consider them much of a threat. Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal. P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED!"

Following the collapse of ceasefire talks with Iran this weekend, Trump ordered US forces to block all Iranian ports at the Strait of Hormuz.

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