Shah Rukh Khan Flies To Switzerland, To Be Honoured At Locarno Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan flew to Switzerland to attend the Locarno Film Festival, where he will be honoured with a special award. The actor was photographed at the Mumbai airport. On Saturday, SRK will be honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera Award for his contribution to the Indian cinema. News agency AFP quoted the festival's artistic director Giona A Nazzaro as saying, "The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself."

See photos from the Mumbai airport here:

The Locarno Film Festival, founded in 1946, is one of the world's longest-running annual film festivals and focuses on auteur cinema. The 77th edition of the festival will feature 225 films, including 104 world premieres and 15 debut movies.

Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in a film titled King next. In a viral clip of Shah Rukh Khan congratulating Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, fans spotted the script of King on the table next to SRK.

(With inputs from AFP)