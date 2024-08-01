Shah Rukh Khan Attends <i>Pathaan</i> Director Siddharth Anand's Birthday Bash. See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish entry at 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand's birthday bash in Mumbai. For the occasion, he opted for casual attire. He wore a black T-shirt and blue denim trousers with sunglasses. His hair was tied behind his head in a ponytail. Siddharth Anand, who is known for films such as Salaam Namaste, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjaana Anjaani, recently celebrated his birthday.

The ace filmmaker collaborated with SRK for the 2023 blockbuster film Pathaan.

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in January 2023.

The film in which SRK did an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal. After Pathaan, SRK returned to theatres in September with Jawan.

The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the upcoming film King. Recently, a video of SRK was widely shared on social media where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film's script lying on the table beside him. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana.

The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of King on the table next to him. It also contained some additional details on its cover, which were not clearly visible in the video.

If reports are to be believed, King will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

