Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam Bid Bappa Adieu. See Pics

As the 11-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival concluded on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan and his adorable son AbRam bid Ganpati Bappa adieu in the sweetest way possible. The 53-year-old actor shared a couple of photos from his Ganpati visarjan festivities on his social media profiles. In the photos, only AbRam's back can be seen in front of a Ganesha idol. The other pictures feature aarti thali and banana leaves near the idol. Along with Instagramming the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan also wished his fans with a really sweet message. He captioned the photos: "Pooja done...Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household and for every family."

The pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's Ganpati visarjan festivities stole the show on the Internet as within an hour, it received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram. Excited much? Check it out:

Last year also, on Ganesh Chaturthi, Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo of AbRam with a Ganesha idol and wrote: "Our Ganpati 'Pappa' is home, as the lil one calls him."

Shah Rukh Khan frequently delights his fans by sharing adorable pictures of his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. On August 26, he posted a picture of AbRam, in which he could be seen posing in a spotless Taekwondo uniform. The post also included pictures of Aryan and Suhana Khan from one of their Taekwondo tournaments. Take a look:

In June, Shah Rukh Khan shared a really adorable picture of AbRam with his big brother and sister from a birthday party.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri on October 25, 1991. The couple welcomed their first child Aryan in 1997 while Suhana was born in 2000. They welcomed AbRam in the year 2013.

