Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam Look Just Too Cute In This Birthday Wish For His Mother-In-Law Savita Chhibber

If you are having a dull day, this picture of AbRam with father Shah Rukh Khan and grandmother Savita Chhibber will definitely bring a smile on your face. Gauri Khan's mother turned a year older on Sunday and to make the occasion extra special for her, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan wished her on social media. The 53-year-old actor re-tweeted Gauri Khan's birthday post for her mother, in which he can be seen posing outside a car with AbRam on his lap and his mother-in-law standing beside him. The picture went viral on social media in no time and fans are going crazy over this adorable photo of the father and son duo together.

While Gauri Khan captioned the picture simply with, "Happy birthday, Mom," Shah Rukh Khan's tweet read: "May you always be as funny and full of life as you are."

May you always be as funny and full of life as you are. https://t.co/7NvKkDxuJ6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Sikandar Kher also wished Savita Chhibber on her birthday in the comments section of Gauri Khan's post.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri frequently send the Internet in a tizzy by sharing adorable pictures of their children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Last month, the My Name Is Khan actor shared a picture of AbRam, in which he could be seen posing in a spotless Dobok (Taekwondo uniform). The post also included a picture of Aryan from one of his Taekwondo tournaments.

Meanwhile, also check out other photos of AbRam, Suhana and Aryan shared by one of the power couples of Bollywood.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan were college sweethearts and they later got married on October 25, 1991. The couple welcomed their first child Aryan in 1997 while Suhana was born in 2000. The family welcomed AbRam in the year 2013.

